Anyone who wants to learn how to hunt deer can register and participate in a series of online classes with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that continues through mid-October.
Classes will cover a variety of topics, including deer ecology and habitat use, scouting, identifying public lands, finding hunting land, picking a spot to hunt, what to do after the shot as well as how to care for meat from a harvest.
Upcoming classes are Oct. 8, 13 and 15.
Participants can tune in to any or all of the classes at no cost.
Registration and post-event surveys are required. All classes will be archived.
Details are available on the DNR learn to deer hunt page at www.dnr.state.mn.us/.
– Photo courtesy of the DNR Web site