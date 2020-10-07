David Clark Hampton, 85, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to either St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Waverly), Wartburg College (Waverly), or Luther Haven Nursing Home (Montevideo) and online condolences for David may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. David's funeral service will be streamed lived on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page.

