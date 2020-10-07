ugene Dahl of Dawson passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Avera Hospital in Marshall at the age of 93.

Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home in Dawson.

Sheldon Eugene Dahl was born May 7, 1927 in Cerro Gordo Township, Lac qui Parle County, the son of John and Vornie (Holtan) Dahl. He was baptized and confirmed at Lac Qui Parle Lutheran Church in rural Dawson. He attended country school and graduated from Appleton High School in 1945. Gene was united in marriage to the love of his life, Elaine Hinneberg on August 6, 1950 in Odessa. To this union three sons were born: Dennis, Wayne, and David. They made their home on a farm in Cerro Gordo Township where they farmed up until 1972, at which time they bought a farm in Lac qui Parle Township where they continued farming until they retired.

Gene was on the country school board and was an active member of Lac Qui Parle Lutheran Church having served on the council. He became a member of Crossroads Lutheran Church of Dawson in 2011. He was also a member of the Farmers Union and the NFO. Gene enjoyed playing Cerro Gordo fastpitch softball when he was young and thoroughly enjoyed being on a Dawson bowling team for many years.

Gene was known for his gentle and kind soul. He was a loving husband to Elaine and was legendary for how he would care for her as they aged. They enjoyed their everyday “joy rides”, checking out the fields and stopping by each sons' home. They would often top these drives with a meal at Detoys, Valentinos, or The Rivers where they were always greeted by their first names. Gene was a very caring father and grandfather, he treasured family time and exemplified a family centered life.

He was always the full time pitcher and quarterback for many ballgames during their countless family gatherings on the farm. Eugene was always there to help with field work and run farm errands. He was engaged doing the fall tillage up until two years ago. He was an encouraging supporter of anything his sons or grandchildren were involved in. Gene and Elaine took pride in keeping up their home and farm yard and spent many carefree hours doing so.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine; three sons: Dennis (Marilyn) Dahl, Wayne (Laura) Dahl and David (Amy) Dahl all of Dawson; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren: Brian (Tami) Dahl, Katline, Trista, Tatum; Brandon (McKenzie) Sawyer, Silas; Brent (Heather) Addyson, Aedyn, Asher; Tanya (Kyle) Allen, Tera Dahl, Terese (Nate) Viessman, Skylar, Walker, Tucker, Summer, and Tymber; Jarrett Dahl, Elouise; Jordan (Ashley) Dahl, Lincoln, McKinley, Cleveland, Truman, Hayes, and Monroe; Kollin (Kelly) Dahl, Aspen; Karoline Dahl and Kate Dahl.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a great-grandson, Porter Dahl; a brother, Alton Dahl; and a niece, Kathy Dahl.

Gene was a faithful servant to the Lord and was inspirational to many who knew him. He will be missed by all who knew him. Blessed be his memory.