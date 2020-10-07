Turn on our outdoor lights and go out and wave as they drive by - 7 p.m. start.

Operation EDITH stands for Exit Drill In The Home. Families should discuss what to do in case there is fire in their home, decide on a meeting place away from the home, and practice a fire drill.

Fire Chief Ron Zinniel says the first thing to do is leave the home and then call 911.

Tonight the Sleepy Eye Fire Department will drive fire trucks through the streets of Sleepy Eye for Operation EDITH. Turn on your outdoor lights and wave as they go by.