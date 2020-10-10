The Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty took part in the new Scarecrow contest at the 5th Annual Pumpkin Patch Palooza on Saturday, Oct. 3 at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

The Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty took part in the new Scarecrow contest at the 5th Annual Pumpkin Patch Palooza on Saturday, Oct. 3 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Pictured with their Miss Sleepy Eye Scarecrow are Miss Sleepy Eye Maranda Braulick and Princess Asha Schmid. Event Chairperson Shannon Landkammer said the event was another great success with many young families enjoying the games, little farm animal zoo and kittens for adoption from the Brown County Humane Society—which will receive the profit from the event this year. Landkammer said the church ladies made their famous pies and they sold out within the first hour.