Like so many other events, St. Mary’s School’s fundraising Marathon took on a different look this year. Instead of the traditional gathering of students, staff, parents, grandparents and friends for walk through downtown and on to Allison Park, the two schools made new plans. Pictured is the senior class as they led the way for each Middle and High School grade on a walk around the lake on Friday afternoon, Oct. 2. Elementary students went for their own class walks in the school neighborhood to end at a park for some play time.