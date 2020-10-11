Dry weather and drought across Minnesota have created conditions favorable for wildfires this fall.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges homeowners, woodland owners, farmers and outdoor enthusiasts to monitor statewide fire danger and current burning restrictions, which can fluctuate quickly this time of year.

“Don’t fall for the trap that cooler weather cancels fire danger,” said Casey McCoy, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor. “October is historically one of Minnesota’s most active wildfire months.”

Following a hard frost, plants stop taking in moisture and begin drying, creating more available fuel for a wildfire, McCoy said.

Wildfire risk has increased in southwestern Minnesota – an area that experienced below-normal rainfall this summer and is in a moderate drought. Additional factors that can quickly fan fall fire flames include low relative humidity and warm, breezy days.

Homeowners and woodland owners working outdoors are often tempted to burn leaves and piles of woody debris, but McCoy encourages alternatives.

“Composting or hauling brush to a collection site are the best options,” McCoy said. “Fall colors shouldn’t include a wildfire’s burnt orange.”

If considering an open burn, obtain a burning permit and always check the fire danger.

Fall harvest and hunting seasons also bring inherent fire risks. Heat and sparks from farm implements and heavy equipment can be fire-starting sources, as can escaped campfires in the woods and vehicles parked over tall grass.

For information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the DNR Web site at www.dnr.state.mn.us/.