The Sleepy Eye FFA trap shooting teams’ season for 2020 has ended.

The Sleepy Eye FFA trap shooting teams’ season for 2020 has ended. There were three shoots for the season: Springfield, Mountain Lake, and the State Shoot hosted by Marshall.

Trap shooting is one of the three major forms of competitive clay pigeon shooting. The objective of the trap shooting team is to involve students in the highest standards of safety, sportsmanship, and ethical behavior, along with safe and responsible use of firearms. The program also helps members develop self-confidence, personal discipline, sportsmanship and teamwork.

The 2020 Sleepy Eye FFA Trap Shoot Team members who participated in the shoots this year included: Emma Fischer, Winsten Nienhaus, Jake Price, Nathan Rathman, Jacob Schultz, Jade Sellner, Josh Sellner, Caleb Seuss, McKenna Strong, Carter Swenstad, Emma Weilage, and Jack Windschitl.

The first Trap Shoot event was sponsored by Springfield on Sept. 12. It was a virtual shoot, meaning the team shot at the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club and submitted the scores to Springfield FFA. The Sleepy Eye Shooters for this event were Caleb Suess, Carter Swenstad, Emma Fischer, Jake Price, Jacob Schultz, Jade Sellner, McKenna Strong, Jack Windschitl, Emma Weilage, and Josh Sellner. Top placing members were Jake Price, Josh Sellner, and Caleb Seuss (20th place individual). There were 125 shooters and 29 teams total at this event.

The team then traveled to Mountain Lake on Saturday, Sept. 19. The members who participated were Team One — Jake Price, Caleb Suess, Jacob Schultz, and Josh Sellner who finished as the 8th place team; Team Two — Jade Sellner, McKenna Strong, Carter Swenstad, and Nathan Rathman who finished as the 9th place team. Sleepy Eye Team Three was Emma Weilage and Jack Windschitl. For this shoot, the top placing members included Jake Price (12th place individual) and Carter Swenstad (15th place individual). There were 116 shooters and 28 teams total at the Mountain Lake event.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the members shot at the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club and sent the scores to Marshall to compete in the State Trap Shoot Event. Sleepy Eye Team One included: Jake Price, Caleb Suess, Carter Swenstad, Josh Sellner, and Jack Windschitl. Sleepy Eye Team Two included: Jade Sellner, McKenna Strong, Nathan Rathman, Emma Fischer, and Winsten Nienhaus. Top shooting members for the State Shoot included Jake Price and Jade Sellner. At this shoot, there were 238 shooters and 58 teams total.

The trapshooting team is sponsored by the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen's Club and the members are super grateful for the opportunity and sponsorship.