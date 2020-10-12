Ramona McCorquodale, age 90, of Marshall, formerly of Edina and Wood Lake, Minnesota, died peacefully and surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Prairie Home Hospice – McLaughlin House in Marshall, Minnesota. Private Memorial Services will take place Sunday, October 11, 2020, at First Lutheran Church in Marshall, Minnesota. Interment will be in the Echo City Cemetery. Please join the family via live stream, the link will be available beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.



Ramona Norma Peterreins was born August 4, 1930 in Brainerd, Minnesota, to George and Alice (Adams) Peterreins. The family moved to Echo, MN when Ramona was 2 years old. She was baptized and confirmed at the Methodist Church in Echo and attended all 12 years in Echo Public Schools, graduating in 1948.



She was united in marriage to Gerald McCorquodale April 9, 1950. They were blessed with 5 children: Peggy, Becky, Nancy, Bob, and Judy. Although she had many interests, the greatest loves of her life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her family adored her and especially loved her sense of humor, the incredible strength and faith she demonstrated to all of us her entire life and, of course, her amazing cooking - especially her caramel rolls and world-famous potato salad.



While raising her children, Ramona was an active volunteer at church serving as organist and pianist for over 35 years. She was an active member of the Wood Lake American Legion Auxiliary & PTA. Ramona started and managed Mom’s Café in Wood Lake and then 7 years later she began her corporate career in Minneapolis working at B. Dalton, Barnes and Noble, and Western National Insurance. In 2008 she moved to Boulder Estates in Marshall, Minnesota. There she lived independently until June when a fall caused her to be hospitalized. In August Ramona celebrated her 90th birthday, receiving over 100 cards.



While working hard was important to her, she also loved being at family gatherings with her large extended family, gardening, cooking, reading, bible studies, watching Jeopardy, the Vikings, Twins & Lynx, and being part of the various grandchildren’s activities.



She is survived by her children, Peggy (Robert) Schlenner, Becky (Dale) Walker, Nancy (Curt) Olson, Bob McCorquodale, Judy McCorquodale; 8 grandchildren: Ryan (Ann) Schlenner, Scott (Nicole) Schlenner, Katie (Jim) Carlson, Kelsey (Whit) Weeks, Shawn Olson, Kristina (Greg) Meulebroeck, Bobby (Melissa) McCorquodale, Matt (Breanna) McCorquodale; 19 great grandchildren: Gabriella, Jocelyn, Ahnya, Magnus Schlenner, Madi, Alayna, Landen Schlenner, Jack, Ainslie Carlson, Connor, Elle Weeks, Mason, Caden, Ashlynn, Keiran Meulebroeck, Dane, Tenli, Coyer McCorquodale, Piper McCorquodale; sister-in-law, Lola Peterreins; brother-in-law, Buddy Nemitz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



Ramona was preceded in death by her baby daughter, Connie Lou; parents, George and Alice Peterreins; brothers, Edward (Charlotte) Peterreins, Eugene Peterreins; sister, Janice Nemitz; and her children’s father, Gerald McCorquodale.



We want to thank the staff of The McLaughlin House in Marshall and the Clarkfield Care Center for the wonderful, loving care that Mom received. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ramona’s honor can be sent to the family or directly to the Harry Meyering Center (109 Homestead Rd, Mankato, MN 56001), which Ramona appreciated for all the work they did with Judy for over 40 years, or to First Lutheran Church (100 Church St. Marshall, MN 56258).

