Over the past few weeks, from late September through early October, the Redwood County Sheriff's Department has taken multiple reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles during the overnight hours in the Vesta and Milroy areas.

The suspects are targeting money, electronics and firearms.

Residents are encouraged to lock their vehicles and watch for suspicious activity.

The incidents reported remain under investigation.

The public is asked to report any suspicious activity immediately to the sheriff's department at (507) 637-4036 or by calling 911.