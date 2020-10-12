Scott Douglas Rieffer, of Mankato, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was 64 years old. A private memorial service will be held at Patton Funeral Home with Rev. Russ Jacobsen officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery in rural Elmore.

Scott was born on July 20, 1956 in Wells to Henry and Irene (Frerichs) Rieffer. He attended Elmore (5 years), Kiester (4 years), and Alden Conger (4 years) schools. He graduated from Alden Conger High School in 1974 where he participated in wrestling. After high school Scott continued his education in trades and subjects from meat cutting in Conger, hydraulics in Pipestone, and mapping and geology at Mankato State.

Scott did various jobs throughout his lifetime such as meat cutting, working on sod fields, working on barges on the Mississippi, tool manufacturing, custodial work, and lawn mowing. He has been on disability for the last several years.

Scott enjoyed visiting with family and friends. His greatest loves in life were the Lord, his family, rocks, nature, and music. He did puppeteering, and sang and played guitar for church groups. He was a very caring person with a rich heart, always watching over family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Scott is preceded in death by his father, Henry Rieffer; grandparents, Fred and Anna (Angermann) Rieffer, and Fred and Lena (Grensberg) Frerichs; and several aunts and uncles and some cousins.

He is survived by his mother, Irene (Frerichs) Rieffer of Conger; brothers, Russ (Sandy) Rieffer of Kasota, Paul Rieffer of St. Paul, Tom (Rita) Rieffer of Dickenson, TX, Larry (Sharen) Rieffer of Forest City, IA; and sister, Cathy Orke of Sioux Falls, SD; uncles, Jacob Rieffer and Ronald Frerichs; aunt Alyce (Ralph) Anderson; goddaughter, Amy (Rieffer) Neumann; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.