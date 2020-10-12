St. Mary's High School will celebrate Homecoming next week with Coronation on Sunday evening.

St. Mary's High School will celebrate Homecoming next week with Coronation on Sunday evening. Pictured are the members of the Homecoming Court, front from left: Elementary attendants — Jay Scholtz and Berkley Brandl. Row two: Emma Currans, Sophie Portner, Sydney Windschitl, Megan Ahlness, and Emily Weiss. Third row: Spencer Hoffman, Jacob Lux, and Caleb Schumacher. Top row: Bradley Balko and Anthony Helget. Coronation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. on the football field.