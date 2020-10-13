Why are you running for school board?

I love to be of service to the community that I live in. As a parent with a child who has special needs, I feel that I would be a good asset from that prospective.

From your perspective, what is the role of a school board member?

To be a liaison to make sure the needs of the community are taken care of by the school district.

How would you as a school board member balance fiscal responsibility and ensuring students receive the services they need?

The balancing act can be difficult, but the most important thing is that all students’ basic education needs are being met.

What do you think is the Redwood Area School District's greatest asset? How would you as a school board member best utilize that asset?

For a smaller community we have great diversity. The community, in my experience, has been very accepting of kids with special needs. That is not something that every school district has.

How would you work to collaborate with other units of government at the local, state and federal level?

I am an employee of Southwest Health and Human Services and former employee of Redwood County. I feel that I would have a great deal of resources available to me through my past and current working relationships.

Do you think the school district’s current strategic plan is taking the district in the right direction?

Yes I feel that it has us looking to the future.

Other than the above topics, what do you think is the school district's most important issue that needs to be addressed. How would you work to resolve it?

I would like to see better resources available to special education department. I would work with the teachers and other staff to ensure they have the tools they need to help those kids succeed.

Please provide a brief bio of yourself.

I grew up in Danube and graduated from BDRSH in 1998. My wife Erica and I moved to Redwood Falls in 2008. We have one daughter, Madelyn, who is enrolled and attending school at Redwood Valley. I am engaged in the community as a member of the Friends of the Park board.