Prospective Minnesota drivers now have a new option to earn their class D learner’s permit.

Effective as of Oct. 8, the knowledge test can be taken online at home with a parent, guardian or adult (21 or older) proctoring the test.

The test will also be available at authorized testing sites.

As a result of legislation signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) will offer the class D knowledge test online.

That means Minnesotans have the option to take the test at home instead of scheduling an appointment to take the test at an open DVS exam station.

The DPS-DVS is also expanding the in-person options for Minnesotans by developing a statewide network of certified entities like deputy registrars, high school driver education programs and community organizations that will be certified by DPS-DVS to offer proctored class D knowledge tests at their locations.

While the class D knowledge test will be available online, other tests are only available at one of 14 regional DVS exam stations.

Those knowledge tests include commercial, motorcycle and DWI and are available on a walk-in basis.

Minnesotans can submit their request to take the class D knowledge test online by completing these steps:

• Go to drive.mn.gov and select Take a Class D Knowledge Test.

• Follow the prompts. Name, date of birth and social security number are required.

DPS-DVS will send an e-mail to the address provided during registration with the following information:

• A link to the at home online knowledge test site.

• Test ticket number.

• Unique security code.

• Testing and proctor instructions. ​Proctors must be 21 or older and hold a valid Minnesota driver’s license. Proctors must agree that they will not provide assistance while proctoring the test. ​

The test ticket number and security code will be needed to log in to the online knowledge testing site and complete the test.

Once a person registers for the online knowledge test, they have 48 hours to take the test.

Online testing will be available Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Once a person logs in to the testing site they have 30 minutes to complete the test before it will time out.

When the test is complete, DPS-DVS records the test results in the driver services system.

If they pass the test, the applicant should complete the pre-application online at drive.mn.gov before visiting an office to complete their driver’s permit application.

If they fail the test, the applicant must follow DPS-DVS guidelines and restart the process to take the test again.