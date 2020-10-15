Tuesday, Oct. 13 Sleepy Eye City Council meeting.

It had to be a record.

Tuesday night’s City Council meeting was only 23 minutes long, thanks to a light agenda.

The council did spend some time discussing options on the 2021 squad car the Sleepy Eye Police Department will order. Police squads are replaced on a two-year cycle and generally the oldest squad is sold when a new one is purchased. This time Chief Matt Andres said the department would keep the 2018 squad for use by the investigator. Andres said he puts on fewer miles than patrol officers, so the vehicle will serve for a few more years.

The council approved purchase of a 2021 Ford Explorer Squad vehicle, with equipment and weapon options for a total price of $57,394.

Other business:

•The Truth in Taxation meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 (regular council meeting) with the final budget and levy adopted.

•Mayor Wayne Pelzel and City Manager Bob Elston proposed planning sessions for boards and committees—to make five-year plans with budget estimates—to be completed before budget work sessions next summer. The council approved the plan.

•City Attorney Alissa Groen reported on work being done to update the Employee Handbook. She expected to have it for the council in December or January.

•In addition to reporting on the construction projects, engineer Matt Miller said Brown County will begin work on 1st Avenue North next summer.