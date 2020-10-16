The Sleepy Eye Indians started the volleyball season with two home games the first week back on the court.

Thursday, Oct. 8, the Indians opened at home and lost a hard fought battle with MVL, going five sets. Saturday they hosted Wabasso and got a nice win.

MVL 3 Sleepy Eye 2 (20-25, 25-20, 10-25, 26-24, 11-15)

Coach Sidney Geiger liked how her team played Thursday night. “Overall, we played really well for our first game,” she said. “There are a few things here and there that we still need to work and improve on — limit getting ourselves into deficits, finding a way to stay aggressive all throughout the game, and keeping the energy levels up.”

McKenna Strong led the Indians with nine kills, four blocks and six digs. Kadence Hesse added six kills, five blocks, three aces and eight digs. Priscilla Martinez finished with 10 set assists, two aces and six digs.

Sleepy Eye 3 Wabasso 2 (24-26, 23-25, 29-27, 25-22, 15-10)

Saturday morning the Indians didn’t let losses in the first two sets keep them down, digging in to win the next three for the match win.

McKenna Strong had another good match. She finished with 17 kills, four blocks, 15 digs, and four aces, Kadence Hesse had 12 kills, 23 digs and two blocks. Morgan Hoffmann added nine kills and Brooke Arneson had 22 set assists, three aces, and nine digs.

Coach Geiger said the team finished the week ready to get to work for the next week's games.

Sleepy Eye is 1-1 overall 0-1 in conference. They played at home again on Tuesday, Oct. 13, against Cedar Mountain (results to be reported in next week’s Herald-Dispatch.) Thursday, Oct. 15, the Indians play on the road in Springfield.