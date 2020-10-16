Despite a rousing beginning, the Sleepy Eye Indians lost their first football game of the season.

Despite a rousing beginning, the Sleepy Eye Indians lost their first game of the season to Murray County Central by a score of 35-12 on Friday, Oct. 9.

The Indians’ defense started strong, forcing the MCC Rebels to punt on their first possession. Sleepy Eye then drove the length of the field to score a touchdown as quarterback Kegan Heiderscheidt threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kadon Strong. A missed extra point gave the Indians a 6-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, MCC returned it 60 yards for a touchdown and were successful on the two-point conversion, giving them an 8-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Rebels then proceeded to score two more touchdowns in the second quarter. The first was from a kickoff return, although the attempted two-point conversion was unsuccessful. MCC’s second touchdown of the first half was the result of a short field position after Sleepy Eye muffed a punt.

The third quarter saw two more unanswered touchdowns by the Rebels.

The Indians scored one more touchdown, in the fourth quarter, with an 11-yard pass from Heiderscheidt to tight end Adrian Dena. Sleepy Eye had an opportunity to add one more touchdown to the board, but it was called back due to a holding penalty.

“Sleepy Eye’s special teams miscues helped MCC tremendously,” said Coach Cory Haala. “MCC totaled not much more yardage than we did but the turnovers were the difference.”

Overall, Heiderscheidt threw for 160 passing yards, with receptions to six different receivers. Strong led the Indians’ receiving core with 71 yards. MCC outgained the Indians in total yardage, 300 to 262.

On defense, linebacker Jackson Huiras led with four tackles, while Strong added one sack.

Halftime saw seniors A.J. Arneson and McKenna Strong crowned the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen. Sleepy Eye High School chose to hold the coronation during the football game in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

For their next game, the Indians will take on the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds at home on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.