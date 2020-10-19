In a five set marathon, the Redwood Valley girls volleyball team edged rival Jackson County Central 3-2 in a recent Big South Conference showdown.

It was the second quality win of the season for the Cardinals (2-0) who remained unbeaten thanks to a strong finish against the Huskies.

The Cards dropped game one 25-14 but would answer back with a 25-16 win in game two.

Game three went the way of the Huskies 25-14, as they took a 2-1 lead in the match and had the Cards in trouble.

Redwood Valley would respond, however, gutting out a 25-21 win in game four and closing out the match with a 15-11 win in the fifth set.

Sydney Sommers had a big night, racking up a team high 13 kills and 17 digs and going 20-for-20 serving with an ace. Haley Garman added eight kills, two ace blocks, three digs and was 10-for-10 serving with an ace.

Aubree Hicks led the way with 17 set assists and was 12-for-12 serving, and Hannah Schjenken added 10 set assists, three kills, eight digs, an ace block and she would finish 16-for-16 serving with an ace.

Ella Bell added four kills, three digs and an ace block, Sydney Mertens had three kills, 12 digs, two ace blocks and was 13-for-13 serving with two aces. Madi Mertens chipped in with one kill and an ace block and AJ Guggisberg added 15 digs and was 13-of-15 serving with an ace.

As a team the Cards were 85-for-88 serving with six aces. Jahlyn Bill would add three digs.

The Cardinal scheduled match-up with Marshall slated for Oct. 15 was moved to Nov. 16.