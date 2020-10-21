Brad Finstad, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rural development state director for Minnesota, recently announced that the USDA is investing $50,000 in community infrastructure to benefit nearly 500 rural residents.

“We are proud of our partnerships with Minnesota’s tribal communities,” Finstad said. “Whether it’s helping to purchase public safety equipment or implement community infrastructure to provide healthy meals, each investment plays a substantial role in furthering economic prosperity for these communities. Under the leadership of Agriculture Secretary Perdue and USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand, USDA is dedicated to the partnerships that make projects like these a reality, because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

The Lower Sioux Community will use a $50,000 grant from the USDA to purchase new kitchen equipment for the Lower Sioux Community’s Intergenerational Cultural Center.

The Cultural Center consists of a commercial and training kitchen, program rooms for elders and youth, a multi-purpose gathering space, two classrooms a digital production and computer lab and art studios.

This project will help the tribe purchase new equipment for the commercial kitchen to replace outdated equipment used to prepare meals for low-income elders and youth.

Funding is made available through the Economic Impact Initiative Grant program. More than 100 types of projects are eligible for economic impact funding.

Grants may be made in combination with other financial assistance such as a Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant.

Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, non-profit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less and have a “Not Employed Rate” greater than 19.5 percent.

Interested parties should contact their local area office for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities, such as schools, public safety and health care and high-speed Internet access in rural areas.

For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/mn.