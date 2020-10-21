It was a great finish to the season for Redwood Valley senior standout Jayson Peyerl, as he captured the Section 3A boys cross country championship held Oct. 15 in Luverne.

Peyerl – who put together a strong senior campaign – finished in 16:45 to top LQPV/DB’s Zeke Sather (16:53) by seven seconds for the individual crown.

Fellow senior Mason Clark would’ve also advanced on to state, as he finished 11th in a time of 17:57.

The Cardinal boys finished in third overall as a team in the 18-team race with 82 team points.

LQPV/DB had three runners in the top four to easily capture first place over Mountain Lake/RRC-Comfrey (63) with 20 team points.

Other finishers for the Cardinals included Camden Cilek (18:32) in 24th, Skyler Sherbon (19:04) placed 40th, Cohen Frank (19:50) was 59th, Daniel Haen (20:11) 75th and Jack Frank (20:55) 87th.

The Cardinal girls, meanwhile, finished in sixth place overall with 172 team points but were without one of their top runners in freshman Olivia Stoterau.

Luverne (40) edged MCC/Fulda (49) in what amounted to a strong girls field.

MCC/Fulda had the top three finishers, including champion Ashley Overgaauw (18:20), but Luverne had five runners in the top 12.

Leading the way for the Cards was junior Catherine Buffie who finished 21st overall with a time of 21:25.

Payton Schueller capped off a nice season with a 27th place finish (21:48) and McKenna Flinn crept into the top 40 in her first Section 3A meet with a time of 22:17.

Aubree Hicks (22:43) finished in 51st, Ellie Nelson (23:16) was 56th, Rachel Huhnerkoch (24:28) 93rd and Lizzie Guggisberg (24:50) was 99th.

There will be no state meet this year.