St. Mary's High School students are celebrating Homecoming this week. The fun started with Coronation on Sunday evening, Oct. 18. Originally planned to be held on the football field, the blustery weather brought the event into the auditorium, with candidates’ parents and juniors and seniors invited to attend. The junior class performed a skit, resulting in the crowning of the King and Queen. St. Mary’s Royalty are, from left: Caleb Schumacher, Emma Currans, Brad Balko, Sophia Portner, King Jacob Lux, Queen Sydney Windschitl, Emily Weiss, Megan Ahlness, Anthony Helget, and Spencer Hoffman, with Junior Attendants Jay Schultz and Berkley Brandl in front. At the end of a week of Homecoming activities, the football team will face Edgerton on Friday night.