The 2020 YME Homecoming Court was announced this week. King candidates include Tyler Nordaune, Caleb Jans, Luke Kluver, Abel Chaparro, Cole Fischer, & Oscar Galvan. Queen candidates include Alli Steffen, Jadyn Sakry, Courtney Winter, Madelynn Brockman, Kaitlin Wohlman, & Samone Farris.