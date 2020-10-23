Why are you running for mayor?

This will be my third term and I want to work with the new clerk/treasurer/administrator that we hired in August, as our former city clerk/treasurer after 17 years retired. I learned so much working with her about city government.

From your perspective, what is the role of mayor?

To take the lead working with the council to give the best service we can to the citizens of Wabasso. My mission statement when I accepted the job on a write-in of 40 votes as no one filed for the job was that the council and city employees will treat all of the citizens of Wabasso with respect and equality all of the time.

How would you as mayor balance fiscal responsibility and ensuring residents receive the services they need?

I would try the best I can with good information from reliable sources to give our citizens the best cost effective services that are needed.

What do you think is the city’s greatest asset? How would you as a mayor best utilize that asset?

I think our city’s greatest asset is our citizens, business and our schools.

How would you work to collaborate with other units of government at the local, state and federal level?

This is a given, collaborating with county, state and federal government, as many of the things city government has to do are required by state and federal government. An example is working with FEMA after the flood of 2018.

How as mayor can you best promote economic development?

We have a very active EDA and the city supports all their endeavors to promote economic growth. They have done a lot with housing.

What is more important, acting in response to the will of the people or acting in the way city officials believe is the best course of action?

I feel we would have to listen to the ideas of the people and then weigh the different actions and take the best course of action that would benefit everyone in our city.

Other than the above topics, what do you think is the city’s most important issue that needs to be addressed. How would you work to resolve it?

Our most important issue we are dealing with is we need a new sanitary sewer upgrade and that is why I would like to be mayor for two more years to see this through.

Please provide a brief bio of yourself.

I have lived in Wabasso for 55 years and my husband and I owned and operated a business for 32 years in Wabasso - Dick’s Bar. I love this city and the great people we have here. I feel that I can give a lot to the mayor job as I am retired and pretty well available most of the time to deal with any issues that come up and be able to work closely with our administrator.