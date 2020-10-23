The Knights lost to the Renville County West Jaguars on Friday, Oct. 16 — a road game — with a final score of 30-6.

Coach Brent Kucera said he saw improvement in the Knights since last week’s game against Hills-Beaver Creek.

“We played a lot better than week one,” said Kucera. “We just played a very good team.” Penalties, including false starts, also affected the Knights’ game, but Kucera said the team plans to correct these simple errors.

The Jaguars scored twice in the first half, completing a 75-yard pass in the first quarter and a 68-yard pass in the second quarter. During the third quarter, a 45-yard touchdown pass gave the Jaguars 23 unanswered points. After a fourth Jaguar touchdown in the fourth quarter, Trent Steffensmeier put the Knights on the board with a one-yard touchdown run.

“Steffensmeier ran the ball really good,” Kucera said. Altogether, Steffensmeier had 72 rushing yards on 23 attempts.

The Knights passing game was also consistent during Friday’s game. Caleb Schumacher had three receptions for 43 yards, and Joey Herzog was an active presence with three receptions for 38 yards. This week, Herzog was more involved in the offense than he was in the Knights’ previous game.

“With the threat of him [Herzog] attacking the edge, you could tell it was opening up other options for his teammates,” Kucera said.

Herzog also led the defense with six total tackles. Anthony Helget chipped in four tackles, and Steffensmeier had three, with three assists.

The Knights’ Homecoming will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 23, when they play the Edgerton Flying Dutchmen.