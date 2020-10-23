The Indians got their first win of the season on Friday, Oct. 16, beating the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds 38-14.

The Indians got their first win of the season on Friday, Oct. 16, beating the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds 38-14.

“This was a nice win for us against a quality team,” said Coach Cory Haala. “Trey Heiderscheidt in his first varsity start at fullback had a great game, and I thought our offensive line had an excellent game as well.”

The first quarter signaled the start of an exciting faceoff. The Indians began the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run by Mason Sellner. The Greyhounds answered with a touchdown of their own, a 24-yard pass caught by Jacob Berg.

The second quarter saw two touchdowns by the Indians. Jackson Huiras caught a 53-yard pass from Kegan Heiderscheidt. Berg scored once more for the Greyhounds, but the tie was broken when Kegan Heiderscheidt ran three yards for a touchdown and the Indians were successful on the two-point conversion, bringing the score to 22-14 by halftime.

The Indians added two more touchdowns to the board in the third quarter. Kegan Heiderscheidt threw a 40-yard pass to Huiras, who later ran 11 yards for the second touchdown. Altogether, Trey Heiderscheidt rushed 108 yards on 21 carries, with Huiras a close second at 80 yards on 16 carries.

“We had a nice balance on offense between the run and pass,” said Haala.

Haala also said he was pleased with how the defense created two turnovers, buying the offense more time with the ball. The defense recovered a fumble and also intercepted a pass thrown by Greyhound quarterback Sam Knowles. Kadon Strong led the defense with three tackles and three assists, and also had the Indians’ only sack.

The Indians travel to Tracy on Friday, Oct. 23 to face the Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Panthers.