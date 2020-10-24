Report on Oct. 14 School Board meeting.

At the Wednesday, Oct. 14 meeting of the District 84 Board of Education, Superintendent John Cselovszki told the board the school has experienced only a few COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year. “We had a total of three positive cases — two staff and one student. They have all completed their isolation time already.”

Cselovszki also gave an update on the number of students attending school by distance learning, saying the numbers are getting better. In August, school started with 37 K-6 students and 36 7-12 students using virtual learning. He said, as of Monday Oct. 19, the numbers will be 21 for K-6 and 23 for 7-12.

Action items approved:

•Open enrollment requests — three in (two from GFW, one from New Ulm) and six out (four to New Ulm, one to Comfrey, one Online).

•Resignation of Bobby Sue McDermott, paraprofessional, effective Oct. 14.

•Hire of Julie Lilleodden, paraprofessional at $13.38, 6.5 hrs/day.

•Grievance Settlement Agreement between MSEA and Sleepy Eye Public School. Superintendent John Cselovszki denied the grievance, no further details available.

•Truth in Taxation hearing: Dec. 9, 6 p.m.

•Snow removal contract awarded to S & J Construction.

•Accept donations: Kibble Equipment to benefit the Ag program $1,000, Bayer Fund (grant) to benefit the Ag program $15,000, Sleepy Eye Ambulance for supplies for first aid kits in school vans.

The next meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m.