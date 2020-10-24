By the time this column is printed in the newspaper, the 12th Avenue and St. Mary’s Street project will pretty much be complete for the season.

By the time this column is printed in the newspaper, the 12th Avenue and St. Mary’s Street project will pretty much be complete for the season. All of the major utility work on the project has been completed, with the exception of the water service that runs to home cemetery, and this should be done within the next week or so. The storm water drainage pond has been finished and the area around the pond has been seeded.

Elm Street, 12th Avenue, and St. Mary’s Street are all graveled and will remain this way until next summer when the curb and gutter, along with the asphalt surface work, will take place. Once work is completely finished for this season, traffic signs are installed, and things are cleaned up, these roads will be open to through traffic. Until the barricades are removed from these roads PLEASE DO NOT drive around them. This is not only for your safety but for the safety of the construction workers finishing things up.

The 2020-2021 Street and Utility project is also starting to wrap up for the season. The last of the asphalt work for this season was completed last Friday, with the exception of maybe some small patch work. This week crews are focusing on topsoil restoration and seeding, along with any other landscape work that needs to be finished.

The question has been asked, “When are they going to be removing all of the barricades and construction signs?” Construction signage will be removed when ALL of the work has been complete. Even though we have opened things up for traffic and work seems to be complete, there are still a few things that have to be done. Permanent traffic signs need to be installed, gate valve boxes in the street need to be raised to the road surface, storm water catch basins need to have inlet protection removed and cleaned out, along with a few other miscellaneous items that need to be completed.

Roads that have not had the final layer of asphalt put on them will remain this way until late next summer, we do this so that if any settling takes place next spring, it can be addressed before the final wear course is put down.

As the 2020 construction season comes to an end here in Sleepy Eye, I would like to once again say THANK YOU to each and every contractor, construction worker, engineer, and city staff, who have all made these projects go so safe and smooth.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns feel free to contact me at 794-4371.