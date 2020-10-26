I cast my first vote in 1996.

I had finally exercised one of the most important privileges and rights that we as citizens have – this concept was hammered into my mind during all of my elementary- and high-school education.

Much has changed since that election, for better and worse.

One thing that remains constant is the need for equality. Equality has been thrust into the spotlight of our country and global society, holding even more important in the year 2020 and for years to come.

Politics and social issues have become so heated in today’s climate that it’s virtually impossible to ignore on a daily basis.

Combine this with a heavily divided country in regards to politics, and here we are in the immense thick of heated political opinions. I’m constantly amazed by how divided our country has become regarding politics and social issues.

As a member of the media it’s part of my job to be unbiased.

One great thing I have learned from holding my opinions to myself is to allow myself to listen to all sides of the spectrum.

So now more than ever voting has become the one vehicle for all who are eligible to vote to express their right by casting a vote to support the founding principle of our country – democracy.

Whether one votes absentee, early voting in person or voting at the polls, we all have the power to exercise our hopes and goals in paving our country’s future by electing those officials that we see as fit to do so. It was always hammered into my head during my formative years that by voting you have a voice.

Choosing not to vote cancels your voice out. Your favored candidate will not win every election, but simply exercising your right to vote you are part of change.

As the saying goes, “If you didn’t vote, you can’t complain.”

So as the most heated and contentious election approaches Nov. 3 please remember to vote.

I was always told during my early school days that some people around the world die for the simple right to vote, and that always stuck with me.

So please vote Nov. 3.

Most polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People who are currently not registered to vote can do so in person with a photo ID and proof of current residency, or by having someone who lives in the precinct vouch for your residency.

At the polls the public is reminded to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

With an increased number of people using alternative voting methods polls are expected to be a bit quieter, but that doesn’t mean the process will be faster because of voting booths being wiped down.

Additional voting information can be found at mnvotes.org or by calling your local county auditor’s office in Redwood County at (507) 637-4013.

“The most important office, and the one which all of us can and should fill, is that of private citizen.” (Louis Brandeis served Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States from 1916 to 1939.)