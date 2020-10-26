Brad Finstad, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development state director for Minnesota, recently announced that the USDA is investing $52,500 for community infrastructure and equipment in the City of Morgan.

“Modern, safe infrastructure is essential to the prosperity of any community, especially in remote areas” Finstad said. “Whether it’s replacing unworking street lamps or purchasing a new roof, all these things contribute to the economic prosperity of rural America. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is dedicated to assisting rural communities like Morgan with their long-term commitments to economic prosperity, because when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”

The city of Morgan will use a $17,500 Community Facilities Grant to purchase essential equipment for the city of Morgan Street Department. The city’s existing maintenance truck has high mileage, requiring regular costly maintenance and is approaching the end of useful life.

Additionally, the City of Morgan will use a $35,000 Community Facilities Grant to purchase and install street lights on Main Street.

During a recent infrastructure improvement project, it was determined that the electric cables and streetlights are in poor condition, provide inadequate lighting and need to be replaced.

This project will help the city purchase a new maintenance vehicle with a snow blade and also replace aging street light infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/mn.