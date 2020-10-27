Seventeen FFA members practiced the ‘Living to Serve’ line of the FFA Motto over MEA weekend.

Seventeen FFA members practiced the ‘Living to Serve’ line of the FFA Motto over MEA weekend as they participated in two community service projects. Some of these members were doing double duty as members of the Sleepy Eye YES! Team.

The first project was a chance to help at Sportsmen’s Park as members and Mr. Manderfeld volunteered for the Holiday Lights in Motion set up. There will be more set up days to come and any community member is invited to volunteer — each Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other FFA members and Mrs. Hoffmann answered the call by the Sleepy Eye Care Center and Countryside to paint fall settings on the windows of the two buildings. President Morgan Hoffmann said, “It was a great way to brighten the days of others and we are always happy to help with whatever the community needs!”

Members who participated in one or both of the events included: Brooke Arneson, Presley Bauer, Dallas Brazle, Miah Brown, Katelyn Capacia, Kyle Capacia, McKenna Dockter, Morgan Hoffmann, Lydia Huiras, Nayzeth Luna, Leisha Martinez, Marcus Martinez, Hailey Meinert, McKenna Strong, Kaydince Thoms, Hayden Zeig, and Hana Zeig.