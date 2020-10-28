Clyde William “Bill” Johnson III passed away on October 8, 2020 in his home in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Born on September 22, 1945 in Detroit, Mich. to Clyde Wilmouth Johnson and Thelma Beryl Landauer Johnson. After graduating from Ann Arbor High School, now Pioneer High School, in 1963, he went down the road to attend the University of Michigan and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Operational Engineering (IOE), and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in International Finance. Between 1969 and 1972, Bill served as a 1st Lieutenant, “Green Beret”, in the U.S. Army Special Forces. After his service, Bill married his wife, Nadra Sue Lather Johnson in her hometown of Findley, Ohio on June 24, 1972.

Bill was resourceful, and perceptive: he had a natural aptitude for absorbing and comprehending knowledge that he applied to many areas of Industrial Operations and began his expansive career in 1972 at Textron, Inc. in Providence, R.I. as a “Textron Fellow” before moving on to work at Litton Industries in Minneapolis as Director of Finance. In 1976, Bill relocated overseas to Japan where he served as Managing Director for a Litton Microwave Cooking startup for consumer and commercial products. In 1978, he returned from Japan to Litton Industries, U.S. and became Vice President of marketing for transportation, warehousing and consumer kitchens. In 1981 he went to work with Graco, Inc. in Minneapolis where he was Vice President of Marketing. Bill acquired Chandler Industries, Inc., in Montevideo in 1986, serving as the President and CEO. Chandler Industries grew under Bill's guidance and vision and included expansions into the metro Twin Cities and eventually into China before his retirement in 2011.

A dedicated philanthropist and Michigan Wolverine, Bill was involved with various organizations, including Theta Xi Fraternity, University of Michigan chapter; University of Michigan IOE Advisory Board, and the Beaver Island Rural Health Clinic Board. His contributions were recognized with the IOE Alumni Merit Award and the Ross Emeritus Award.

During their near 50 year union as a couple, Bill and Nadra expanded on their fondness of world travel and discovered their love of Italy together. In their numerous trips, they deepened their appreciation of everything Italian: the language, the food, and of course, the wine. Bill also loved sharing his love for the University of Michigan by having Narhyn and Corbin accompany him to games at The Big House and reminding his wife that the Wolverines still lead in overall victories against the Buckeyes. Most of all, Bill loved spending time with his family on Beaver Island. He could often be found by the calming waves of Lake Michigan with a book in hand, and a dog at his feet.

Bill is survived by his devoted wife Nadra Johnson, loving children, Narhyn Sue Johnson and Corbin William Lawton Cheol Johnson, along with his older sisters Barbara Zimmer and Jan Johnson Oddy.

A small memorial service will be held and streamed on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Ann Arbor and in 2021 on Beaver Island, Mich. For more information please contact CWJLegacy@gmail.com.

Bill was passionate about his family, the University of Michigan and Beaver Island. The Johnson family would like to encourage those wishing to contribute to his memory by making a charitable donation to any of the causes listed below, or to the cause of your choice in his name.

The Johnson family wishes to send a special thank you to the medical team at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti, Mich. and Dr. Phillip Choi at the University of Michigan for their expertise in medical care and compassion.

Memorial Giving

University of Michigan: Clyde Johnson Fellowship (798956) Tribute link: https://donate.umich.edu/1w24k

University of Michigan: Clyde W. Johnson Scholarship Fund (793732)

Tribute link: https://donate.umich.edu/7bPxe

University of Michigan: Assisted Ventilation Program (327567)

Tribute link: victors.us/cwilliamjohnson

Beaver Island Rural Health Center (BIRHC) with “Clyde William Johnson” on the memo line, PO Box 146, Beaver Island, MI 49782

Beaver Island Christian Church with “Clyde William Johnson” on the memo line, 38215 Kenwabikise Lane, Beaver Island, MI 49782

Westside Methodist Church with “Clyde William Johnson” on the memo line, 900 S. Seventh St., Ann Arbor, MI 48103