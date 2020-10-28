Marion Wellman, 89, of Montevideo passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Luther Haven Nursing Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo for Marion Wellman.

Marion June Wellman was born July 2, 1931, the daughter of James and Nellie (McVary) Quinn in rural Henderson. She was baptized in 1931, First Communion in 1937 and confirmed in 1940, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Henderson. Marion attended country school in Sibley County and graduated from Henderson High School in 1949. She continued her education at Henderson Teachers Training and Mankato State, graduating in 1954.

Marion was united in marriage with Leon Wellman on June 22, 1957 at St. Thomas Catholic Church. She taught in rural school for four years, 2nd grade at Belle Plain and Gaylord and finished her career as a Dietary Aide at Montevideo High School and Luther Haven in Montevideo, retiring in 1988. She was a volunteer at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Luther Haven, Senior Citizens and also Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed crafts and made quilts for her children and grandchildren.

Marion passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo. She was 89 years of age.

She is survived by her husband Leon; children: Stephen (Doris) Wellman of Carmichael, Calif., Julie (Steve Carpenter) Wellman of Inver Grove Heights, Paul (Pam) Wellman of Northfield and Cheryl (Steve) Olson of Sioux City, Iowa; grandchildren: Rachel Wellman, Carly Wellman, Hannah Wellman, Colin Carpenter, Quinn Carpenter, Sam (Charlotte) Wellman, Kasey (Brett) Felling, Jack Wellman, Geoffery Olson, Elissa (Curtis) Thomson, Tyler (Katie) Olson and Emilie Olson; great-grandchildren: Sawyer Felling, Brooks Thomson and Willow Wellman; brothers: James (Linda) Quinn Jr. of Henderson and Bernard (Diane) Quinn of Northfield: in-laws: Patricia Quinn, Joyce Englin, Alice Wellman, Phyllis (Harry) Peters and Gloyd (Roxanne) Wellman; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Maurice, Patrick, Martin and Eugene; and in-laws: Vareld Englin, LeRoy (Mary Alice) Wellman and Charles Wellman