The office of the Redwood County auditor-treasurer will have extended hours in the final days leading up to the Nov. 3 general election.

The office, which is located in the county government center in Redwood Falls, will be open this coming Saturday (Oct. 31) from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will remain open until 5 p.m. Monday (Nov. 2).

For more information about absentee voting, visit the Redwood County Web site at redwoodcounty-mn.us/ and find the link for the office of the auditor-treasurer, or call the office at (507) 637-4013.