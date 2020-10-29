Stop. Read the Letters to the Editor first.

Stop. Read the Letters to the Editor first.

~ ~ ~

We have a great selection of Letters to the Editor this week. Letters come in a number of flavors, for example — to persuade, to explain, and to complain. (I didn’t mean to write a poem there, it just kind of happened!)

The letters appear on this page of the newspaper because this is our opinion page.

My column appears on this page because it is my opinion.

Granted, sometimes it is my opinion on something fluffy like the weather, or how wonderful local organizations are, or how talented our students are. Sometimes it is my opinion on something I think is serious, like taking precautions against COVID-19. Sometimes it is my opinion on how city issues are being handled or being talked about.

Either way, my comments belong in this column, on this page. Submitted opinion or persuasive columns (they usually come in labeled as Op/Ed) belong on this page. Readers comments belong in letters on this page.

Thank you everyone for sending your letters.

~ ~ ~

This week I have an opinion — comments if you will — about Halloween.

It is kind of a re-run. I probably write about how much I love Halloween each fall. I love to decorate for fall and have a couple favorite Halloweeny decorations, like a sign that says “Witches Inn,” you know, like a place where witches stay. I also love the play on words to also take it as “the witch is in.” I bet some people find that very suitable.

Some of my favorite childhood memories are of trick-or-treating as we walked to the grade school (gone now) for the Lions Club’s annual Halloween Party. It was great, we got treats, there maybe was a costume contest, and we got to sit on the gym floor and watch a movie!! (And then trick-or-treat our way home.)

This year is different. We each must decide what is safe for us. I expect there will be children out trick-or-treating and I hope they have a blast. We usually get about 75 kids at our door. I hope they come back next year, because we decided this is not an activity that is safe for us this year.