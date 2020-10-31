Students in the Redwood Area School District (RASD) will be getting an extended Thanksgiving break this school year. The 2020-21 calendar initially scheduled Nov. 25 as a day when students would be leaving early, but now they will not be required to be in school at all that day.

Based on a request presented by the RASD administration, the Redwood Area Board of Education approved the change in the calendar during its Oct. 26 board meeting.

The day would initially have had students in school during the morning hours with staff development scheduled in the afternoon. Now the staff development will be held in the morning giving staff some extra time off during the holiday break as well.

According to information provided to the school board, the intent is to find ways to recognize the efforts of the staff in an “unusual time” and to offer some relief and express appreciation for their efforts. Board members agreed anything they could do to help relieve some of the stress those teachers are feeling is important.

In other action during its meeting, the board:

• Approved a procedure change that would increase the capital threshold for asset capitalization from $1,000 to $5,000 retroactively to July 1, 2019 based on a recommendation from its auditor.

• Approved a request to submit the assurance of compliance with state and federal laws prohibiting discrimination to the state education department.

• Approved the employment of Ashley Murray as a high-school paraprofessional for 6.5 hours per day at a rate of $14 per hour, Talia Veen as an early childhood and elementary-school special education paraprofessional for 6.5 hours per day at a rate of $14 per hour and Kara Siegfried in elementary school Indian education for eight hours per day at a rate of $19 per hour.

• Approved the reassignment of Jessica Schmidt from her role as a high-school special education paraprofessional to an elementary-school special education paraprofessional role.