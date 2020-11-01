The Sleepy Eye Education Foundation was the recent recipient of two generous donations.

The Sleepy Eye Education Foundation was the recent recipient of two generous donations to help with its mission of providing college scholarships to Sleepy Eye High School graduates. Dave vosbeck, who serves as the foundation Executive Director, was pleased to announce a new $10,000 scholarship in memory of Lois Crouch and a $25,000 donation from Jan Jacobsen for the scholarship fund.

Jacobsen, a graduate of the Sleepy Eye High School, donated $25,000 from the estate of her late husband, Loren L. Jacobsen, who had a passion that kids need to get more education after high school. Loren built apartment buildings in Sleepy Eye and the surrounding area.

The donated funds will be used for scholarships for SEHS students to further their education.

The Lois J. Crouch Memorial Scholarship has been established by her two sons, William B. Crouch and Steven L. Crouch.

Lois J. (Hanson) Crouch was a 1930 graduate of Sleepy Eye High School. In her later years she was an elementary schoolteacher in rural Brown County. She was a tireless promoter of education for her children and continually urged them to pursue professional careers. All four of her children are graduates of Sleepy Eye High School. Her sons William and Steven both received engineering degrees from the University of Minnesota and, in grateful appreciation of their mother’s encouragement, established this scholarship in her memory.

The scholarship recipient must be a graduate of Sleepy Eye High School, must be accepted for admission to the College of Science and Engineering, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and must be enrolled for full-time studies in the college beginning Fall Semester 2021.

The scholarship is $10,000 for one year of full-time study.

Students can contact the Foundation for an application at seedfoundation @hotmail.com.

Vosbeck reminds the public that the Sleepy Eye Education Foundation invites anyone to contribute to the scholarship fund. Donation can be sent to the foundation at 400 4th Avenue SE (the school’s address).