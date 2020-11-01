Former School Finance Director, Cindy Seifert, has been honored with theMASBO Outstanding Lifetime Contribution award.

Former Sleepy Eye Public School Finance Director, Cindy Seifert, has been honored by the Minnesota Association of School Business Officials (MASBO) with the Outstanding Lifetime Contribution award.

The Outstanding Lifetime Contribution Award recognizes and celebrates the overall contributions of Minnesota school business officials to their districts or organizations, their communities, and the profession. This award is intended to honor the cumulative accomplishments and contributions of MASBO members, as a capstone to a career in school business.

The award winner is selected after nomination. The MASBO board reviews the nominees and an award is made. The recipient of this award receives a $2,000 scholarship to be awarded in their home district.

“To say that I was nominated, and then selected as this year’s recipient, was both a surprise and an honor,” said Seifert. “I was thrilled to be given the opportunity to present the scholarship to the Sleepy Eye Education Foundation — in gratitude of my own education at SEPS and the service I was entrusted to provide to the district, students, and community during my tenure as Finance Director.”

Seifert said her career evolved from her time at Sleepy Eye, to one with a regional and statewide presence while serving at Region V Computer Services.

“During that time I worked with member districts, as well as the statewide team, to ensure our member districts have the accounting software needed to meet the evolving reporting requirements districts face,” said Seifert. “It has been my privilege to serve.”

Seifert is retiring at the end of October after 43 years in school business; 25 years in Sleepy Eye and 18 years at Region V.

“During this time I’ve been a member of MASBO for 30 years, served on the MASBO board, and know firsthand the importance and value of the organization to each and every one of its members. Because in the end, if we succeed in our job then so do our students, by providing teachers with the support and resources needed to help every student be successful.” said Seifert. “It’s been the people who have joined me along this journey that have made my career so rewarding. I am grateful for the opportunity.”