Due to recent winter weather conditions, fall clean-up in Redwood Falls has been rescheduled for Nov. 9-10, 2020.

During those two days, residents may place leaves and garden waste in the street for pick up.

To assist with the clean-up, residents are asked to place their leaves and garden waste in a wind row one foot from the curb (no bags or containers). Tree limbs and branches will not be permitted.

Any debris, other than leaves or garden waste (items that can be composted), will not be picked up.

The revised pickup schedule will be as follows:

• Nov. 9 – All streets north of Bridge Street

• Nov. 10 – All streets south of Bridge Street Prior to Nov. 9-10, city crews will be picking up leaves in some neighborhoods and residents are encouraged to rake their leaves as soon as the weather permits.

For further information, contact city hall at (507) 616-7400 or visit the city’s Web site at www.ci.redwood falls.mn.us/.