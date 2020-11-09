Hair Company Salon and Spa in Redwood Falls has welcomed a new cosmetologist to its staff.

Mackenzie Schram joined the team at the end of September and is available to offer services related to hair, skin and nails.

Originally from Fargo, N.D., Schram came to the area for family reasons.

Schram attended Josef’s school of cosmetology in Fargo, and brings nine years of experience to her role at the Hair Company.

“I have always had a passion for helping people feel beautiful,” said Schram as she explained why she pursued her career, adding she appreciates the fact that each client who comes to her is unique and has unique needs.

Schram is available at Hair Company Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Schram said she is enjoying her new job and having the chance to meet new people who are part of the community.

To make an appointment with Schram call Hair Company at (507) 637-8040.