Funeral services for 85 year-old Barb Halvorson of Madison were held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Madison. Father Brian Oestreich officiated at the Mass. Special music was provided by Jennifer Wittnebel, organist, Gwen Wick and LeAnn Christensen (Barb's daughters) sang a duet, and soloist Lisa Haas. Honorary casket bearers were Barb's two great-grandchildren Ben Liebl and Ellie Liebl. Active casket bearers were grandchildren; Matt Liebl, Greg Liebl, John Liebl, Beth Dulam, Riley Christensen, Zach Wick, Lauren Wick, Kelsey Wick and Caden Wick.

The concluding service and burial was in the Appleton City Cemetery, Appleton.

Barb was born at home on December 4, 1934 to parents Anton and Melvina (Molstad) Weber in Lakeshore Township. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael's Catholic Church.

Barb attended school and graduated from Madison High School in 1952. She worked at the Madison Press Office for three years before starting her career as a loving wife and mother.

Barb was united in marriage to Gust Halvorson on Nov. 26, 1955. To this union four children – Tim, Lori, LeAnn and Gwen – were born. After marriage, Barb and Gust farmed in Hantho and Cerro Gordo Townships.

Barb enjoyed spending time outside picking cucumbers, walking the bean fields, and maintaining the home place. Barb also enjoyed baking, canning, and sewing her children's and Barbie doll's clothes. All enjoyed her lefse, chocolate chip cookies, and iced and caramel rolls.

Barb enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing cards. She took pleasure in attending her children and grandchildren's sporting and music activities. She enjoyed spending time with neighbors drinking coffee and playing cards. Barb also enjoyed getting together with her siblings almost every Sunday as well as extended Weber gatherings. When family gathered, card playing provided many laughs.

Barb and Gust went south to Mission, Texas for 22 years where they opened up their home to many family members and friends.

Barb was called home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Grace Haven in Madison. She had reached the age of 85 years and 11 months.

Barb is survived by her four children: Tim (Brenda) Halvorson of Dawson, Lori (Dale) Liebl of Montevideo, LeAnn Christensen of Webster, Wis., Gwen (Paul) Wick of Prior Lake; nine grandchildren: Matt (Britt) Liebl of Maple Grove, Greg (Dani) Liebl of Apple Valley, John Liebl of Orono, Beth (Rajesh) Dulam of Kenmore, Wash., Riley Christensen of Rochester, Wash., Zach Lauren, Kelsey and Caden Wick of Prior Lake, and two great-grandchildren Ben and Ellie Liebl, of Apple Valley.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gust; parents Anton and Melvina; brothers Kenny, Art, and Robert; sisters Bernice, Delores and Evelyn.

Blessed be her memory.

Arrangements by the Zahrbock Funeral Home, Madison. zahrbockfuneralhome.com.