Douglas Steve Golden passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 74 in White Bear Lake.

Doug was born May 4, 1946 in Montevideo to Leona and Harlan Golden. He grew up on his father's farm in Big Bend where he was a member of the Big Bend Lutheran Church, and graduated from Appleton High School in 1964. Post graduation he served in the Air Force during the Viet Nam war, married his high school sweetheart, Catharine Eggers, and lived in a variety of places until he settled in Duluth.

He worked for St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth as a Supervisor of the Biomed Department for over 25 years. Doug had many interests throughout his life. He was an active hobbyist and spent time mastering sailing on Lake Superior, getting his pilot license, woodworking, and more.

Doug is survived by six children: Laura Maki (Aaron), Matthew Golden (Randi), Danielle Golden, Kirsten Golden, Michael Golden, and Lexi Golden; 20 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Catharine Golden; brother, Craig Golden Sr; his father, Harlan Golden; and his mother, Leona Frank.

He will be sadly missed by everyone. He was a kind, loving man, and even as his Parkinson's disease took over, the people that helped care for him always said his smile was always there and he was a joy to be around.

Private graveside services were held and arrangements were made with Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.