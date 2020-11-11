Patricia Berge of Milan died Monday, November 2, 2020 at the University of Minnesota Fairview in Minneapolis at the age of 65.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Kviteseid Lutheran Church in Milan. Pastor Kristine Isder will officiate, and burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Kviteseid Lutheran Church. Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and memorial service.

Patricia Ann Call was born September 17, 1955 in Madison to Leroy and Phyllis (Haukos) Call. She was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Madison. Patricia graduated from Madison High School in 1973. After high school she attended and graduated from Willmar Vo-Tech obtaining a degree in Cosmetology. She worked as a beautician in Morris and in Madison until opening her own beauty salon in Milan, which she owned and operated for over 35 years. Patricia was united in marriage to Vernon Berge on December 1, 1979 at Faith Lutheran Church in Madison. They made their home in Milan and to this unity two children were born.

Patricia was a member of Kviteseid Lutheran Church for many years. She loved fishing, baking, and having her ladies coffee group. Patricia would bake many varieties of desserts for her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin where she would do most of her fishing. Most of all Patricia loved being with her family and will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her husband, Vernon; sons, Brandon (Susan) Berge, Monticello and Justin Berge, St. Cloud; granddaughters, Morgan (Ross) and Haley; great-grandchildren, Rowyn, Donald, and Waylon; nephew, Brian Call; nieces, Jessi Call and Hannah Laidlaw; sisters-in-law, Ann Call and Carol (Patrick) Meagher; brothers-in-law, Elmer Sobania and Arden (Deborah) Berge; her dog, Abby; and many other family and friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Lou Sobania; and brother, Michael Call.

Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home of Montevideo. www.andersontebeest.com.