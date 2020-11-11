On Nov. 5 at 12:58 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 at the intersection of Renville County Road 11 in Winfield Township, Renville County near Olivia.

As a result of this incident Christopher John Novotny, 34, of Renville was killed.

According to the report, a 2012 Ford truck being driven by Jeffrey Donald Anthony, 55, of New Ulm and a 2004 Dodge Intrepid driven by Novotny were involved in the crash.

The report states the Ford truck was traveling north on Highway 71, while the Dodge Intrepid was traveling west on County Road 11 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the Olivia hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Department, Olivia Police Department, Olivia Fire and Rescue and Olivia Ambulance Service assisted at the scene of the incident.