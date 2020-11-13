Three open seats were in the mix for the Redwood County Board of Commissioners Nov. 3, but only one of them had a contested race.

In the fourth district, Bob Van Hee ran unopposed to secure another four-year term, and it was the same in the fifth district where David Forkrud was the only name on the ballot.

It was in the first district, following incumbent Lon Walling’s decision not to run again, that two individuals filed for the open seat – Rick Wakefield of Walnut Grove and Justin Lightfoot of Vesta.

When the polls closed Nov. 3 it was Wakefield who came out on top with 923 votes compared to 529 for Lightfoot.

What follows are results from other county races:

• Six individuals filed for three open seats on the Milroy school board, with Alicia Eliason (213 votes), Kim Jenniges (211 votes) and Ashley Christensen (198 votes) elected. Angie Orren received 189 votes, Brian VanDeVeire received 148 votes and Mary Ellen Busiahn received 119 votes that election.

• Four individuals filed for three open seats on the Wabasso school board, with Jeff Turbes receiving 1,020 votes in the election. Joshua Goche received 922 votes, Barb Hoffman received 852 votes and Matt Novak received 533 votes.

• In the City of Wabasso, two individuals filed for the mayoral position, with Carol Atkins receiving 281 votes and Rachel Ingebretson receiving 98 votes.

• Three individuals filed for the two open seats on the Wanda city council, with Elliot A. Evans receiving 42 votes, David Kosel receiving 29 votes and Terry Brand receiving nine votes.

• In the City of Morgan, two individuals filed for mayor, with Jerry Huiras receiving 340 votes compared to 87 votes for Robert H.Fischer.

• In the City of Sanborn, three individuals filed for two open seats on the city council, with Pat Simonson receiving 101 votes, Kelly J. Pierson receiving 92 votes and Jeremiah Frasher receiving 79 votes.

Additional Redwood County results can be found at www.sos.state.mn.us/.