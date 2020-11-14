50 years ago

November 1970

• There was actual talk of doing away with the Cardinal as the Redwood Falls High School official mascot in favor of something-yet-to-be-determined to be called “Big Red”, inspired by the Cornell University Big Red bear, or the Denison University Big Red buzzard.

• Motorist John Stevenson of rural Redwood Falls, and two passengers, got caught in a real-life cliffhanger when the car Stevenson was driving in the parking lot of the old Tersteeg’s grocery store, dropped partly off the bluff down to the Redwood River several stories below.

• The menu for the RFHS German Club’s annual dinner for the public included Hauptgericht, Swischerge-gericht, Kohlsalat, Nachtisch and Apfelsaft.

• Redwood Falls’ 289 on-street parking meters, and 45 off-street parking spaces, brought in $14,300 in revenue and $3,480 in fines in the previous year.

• The Audacia Study Club held a dessert bridge benefit to raise funds for the proposed new ambulance-hospital radio system, which would connect Redwood Falls, Wabasso, Belview and Morgan ambulances to each other and to area hospital emergency rooms.

25 years ago

November 1995

• Redwood Falls brothers Mike and Dugan Flinn got to play on the opposing teams when Concordia College played St. John’s College in the Minnesota Athletic Intercollegiate Conference championship. The game ended in a tie, 14-14.

• The Redwood Falls City Council approved front yard variance requests so the Dairy Queen could install a new drive-through space, and so Fuhr Insurance could add new front entrance.

10 years ago

November 2010

• The original 1860s-era Redwood County jail was moved from its site in downtown Redwood Falls located near the courthouse to a new site behind the Redwood County museum.

• Garnette Gardens resident Betty Crocker, 83, finally got to meet country music star Charley Pride when he performed at Jackpot Junction, spending several moments with him backstage before the show. Crocker had hoped get to Pride’s previous appearance at Jackpot Junction. However, she was busy being in intensive care at the hospital with a brain aneurysm at the time.

• The Renville County Historical Society got an antique 1927 Dodge sedan fixed up good as new to run in parades for the next summer.