A dominating first half performance helped Redwood Valley roll to a 41-14 rout of host Martin County West Nov. 11 in Sherburn.

With the victory the Cardinals (4-2) catapulted into the top spot in the Section 3AA standings and will be the number one seed for the upcoming Section playoffs (which get under way Nov. 21).

The Cardinals will host the winner of the LCWM vs. Windom game Saturday at 3 p.m. at Inglis Field.

Pipestone Area (1-4) defeated previously one loss LCWM (4-2) 8-7 to move into the third seed, and an underwhelming Tracy/Milroy-Balaton (3-3) squad - which has back-to-back losses by double digits to Wabasso and Springfield - is unbelievably the number two seed.

Wednesday night playing on a cold, snowy field, the Cardinals scored 34 first half points to win going away against the winless Mavericks (0-4).

Senior Carter Johnson dominated on the ground in the first half, scoring on runs of 12, 10 and 51 yards to five the Cards a 20-0 lead.

Junior Alex Lang then connected with fellow junior Drew Lundeen on a 42-yard touchdown strike to up the lead t0 27-0.

Lang would cap off the first half scoring on a 10-yard run, and the Cards would head into the halftime break with the game already under wraps.

A third quarter touchdown strike from Lang to Carter Peterson from 10-yards out was enough for Head Coach Matt Lundeen to call off the dogs.

The Mavericks would add a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns when the game was already decided.

The Cards would rack up 487 yards of total offense (293 rushing) on the night and allowed the Mavericks just 150 (120 rushing).

Johnson would finish with 16 carries for 140 yards and three scores, and Lang was 10-of-12 passing for 171 yards and two scores and added six carries for 86 yards and a score.

Lundeen had three catches for 90 yards and a score and added five carries for six yards, Jaxon Lang added 10 carries for 45 yards and Andrew Stephens had four carries for 15 yards.

Connor Josephson had five catches for 65 yards, Peterson added two catches for 20 yards and a score and Jahger Bill (who was 5-for-6 on extra points) added one catch for 23 yards.

Isaac Louwagie was 1-of-2 passing for 23 yards.

Defensively, the Cards were led by Johnson who had eight tackles (five solo), two tackles-for-loss and one pass defensed. Lundeen had a big night in the secondary with nine tackles (three solo) and two interceptions, Peterson had five tackles (one solo) and a tackle-for-loss and Maverick Goblirsch added five tackles (three solo) and three tackles-for-loss.

Bill added an interception, Stephens and Carson Woodford both had two tackles, Lane Evans finished with three tackles and Jaxon Lang had five tackles (two solo).