A special meeting of the Redwood Area Board of Education was held Nov. 12.

The intent of the meeting was to canvass the results of the school board election, with the board also appointing an individual to fill out the remainder of an existing board seat.

The board appointed Tony Miller to that post.

Miller has experience on the school board. He was most recently elected in 2018.

In May he resigned from his position in order to avoid a conflict of interest.

No one filed for the special election seat, and so voters were allowed to write in candidates for that position.

Matthew Tiffany received 23 votes in the special election, but he declined that position due to the fact that he was also elected to serve a four year term on the school board.

Andrew Lueck received 21 votes, Tony Miller received 20 votes, JoDee Faiman-Altmann received 16 votes and Wayne Junker received 14 votes.

The appointment becomes effective 30 days from the date of the appointment, which means Miller will begin his service in December.

As this is a special election seat, Miller will be able to begin his service prior to the start of the new year.

Miller will remain in the seat until January 2023.