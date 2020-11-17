The Redwood Valley boys cross country team recently wrapped up another successful campaign competing at the Club State Meet held at Pine Island Golf Club.

Fourteen teams were invited to compete, with the Cards earning a ninth place finish with 190 team points.

Nova (78) topped Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin (91) and Minnehaha Academy (114) for the title.

Jayson Peyerl - the Section 3A champ - finished a solid 15th out of 117 runners with a time of 17:00.

Fellow senior Mason Clark would crack the top 30 with a 28th place finish in 17:35.

Camden Cilek (18:33) was 71st, Will Ahrens (19:00) 85th, Kilen Cilek (19:07) 87th, Cohen Frank (19:32) placed 93rd and Daniel Haen (20:11) was 106th.

Skyler Sherbon Jack Frank and Aidan Koplin served as alternates.