Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Elaine Bergo, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska. She joined her Veteran on Veterans Day.

Private Family Graveside Service will take place at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo. Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Elaine Irene (Larson) Bergo was born November 3, 1929 in Big Bend Township, Chippewa County, the daughter of Elroy and Ida (Lia) Larson. She was baptized and confirmed at Big Bend Lutheran Church. Elaine attended country school in District #35 and graduated from Appleton High School in 1947. She was united in marriage with Loren Bergo June 3, 1950 at West Bank Lutheran Church. They made their home on the farm in Rosewood Township before moving into Montevideo in 2000. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo. She loved God and served all. She enjoyed cooking, recipes, baking, sewing, crafts, and enjoyed sharing with others. She moved to Auburn Courts Assisted Living in Chaska in 2018. Staff and residents there found her to be a joy and a blessing to all. Elaine’s gift of visiting and sharing memories endeared her to all. Elaine was a kind and giving soul. Her light and welcome will be dearly missed.

She is survived by four sons: Bruce Bergo (Kim) of Chaska, Wayne Bergo of Lanesboro, Keith Bergo (Mary) of Montevideo, and Arlin Bergo (Heidi) of Montevideo; 12 grandchildren: Ryan Bergo, Justin Bergo (Maria), Jessica Dutka (Devon), Alyssa Slavin (Justin), Ryker Bergo (Lena), Lucas Bergo (Meghan), Thea Kennedy, Chloe Bergo, Kylie Bergo, Angela Morales (Dave), Benjamin Bergo (Brittany), and Elijah Bergo (Erin); 11 great-grandchildren: Caleb Dutka, Maggie Dutka, Sebastian Morales, Jayden Christenson, Kenzy Christenson, Cayson Slavin, Ezekiel Bergo, Wren Bergo, Teague Bergo, Harper Bergo, Gabriella Bergo; sister, June (Bernie) Knutson of Hutchinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Loren in 2001; three brothers: Juleen Larson, Virgil Larson, and Russell Larson in infancy; sisters in-law; great-grandson, Hunter Bergo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

