Lisa Korte of Montevideo passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Carris Health - Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar at the age of 53.

Visitation was held Monday, November 16, 2020 at Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Prayer service will be live streamed on Lisa's obituary page.

Lisa Christine Korte was born on September 21, 1967 to Ervin and Pearl (Traeger) Korte. She attended Montevideo High School and graduated in 1989. Lisa worked at Chippewa Enterprises since 1988. During her time there she worked on several projects including cleaning at Firestone for the last 20 years. Lisa is most known for being a “social butterfly”; she loved visiting with people and often shared one of her famous hugs. Lisa enjoyed singing and listening to her favorite music, especially songs from Grease, The Sound of Music and Kenny Rogers. She also enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, Home Alone and many other old movies and shows.

Lisa is survived by her mother, Pearl and father, Ervin (Darlene); brothers: Michael (Krista) of Watertown and Shaun (Stephanie) of Montevideo; and sisters: Shelly (Shane) Gilbertson of Montevideo and Jennifer (Kevin) Enevoldsen; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.